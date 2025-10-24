THE gang returns for una mas on-the-nose discussion on the goings on on Spain’s costas.

The Swedish mafia is back with a vengeance on the Costa del Sol it seems, with another fatal broad daylight shooting occurring in Puerto Banus.

Swedish rapper Hamza had a chequered past, and his alleged assailant is in jail in Alhaurin de la Torre. It’s not the first time we’ve asked this – should we be afraid?

The team also tackle the thorny topic of charity abuse on the Costa del Sol, which is rife, according to OP sources.

Unscrupulous people worm their way into commanding positions at a charity – and find that there’s no local authority with any oversight or supervision over their conduct.

Meanwhile spiking is back on the agenda, either drink spiking or – more disturbingly – outright needle-jabbing people with drugs while they’re out and about enjoying themselves.

Swedish rapper Hamko Karimi was shot dead in Puerto Banus – is it a sign the Swedish mafia are coming back?

The OP has teamed up with the popular Puerto Banus good-time eatery La Sala to launch a campaign combating the source.

And finally the sad tale of British expat Margaret Stewart, 82, who took her own life after living in Spain for 36 years.

She had resided for years in a naturist camp site near Cartagena, but faced an uncertain future after the authorities sold the land to a developer.

A campaign of harassment and intimidation duly followed, it is alleged, threatened to evict Margaret and her husband from the camp and the only home they had.

Watch it on Youtube here or Spotify here.

Click here to read more Other News from The Olive Press.