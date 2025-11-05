African leopards- including three cubs- are removed by police from fenced enclosure on a farm in Spain

FIVE African leopards- including three newborns- have been seized by the Guardia Civil after they were found on a Gran Canaria farm.

Three people are being investigated for a crime against protected wildlife including possessing and using the leopards for breeding on the Las Palmas area property.

The Guardia intervention was a by-product of an operation where the leader of one of the most active drug trafficking gangs in Spain was arrested.

LEOPARD CUB IN ENCLOSURE

Officers inspecting a farm discovered the presence of several animals of exotic origin on a private property.

The Guardia’s Seprona environment unit verified they were in an enclosed area of about 50m2 with a metal mesh fence and a door.

It housed five specimens of the Leptailurus serval species.

They consisted of a pregnant adult female, an adult male and three offspring approximately four months old.

Officers discovered the animals had been smuggled into the Canary Islands without any authorisation.

The cubs could well have been bred for sale on the black market.

The five animals were taken away and three people placed under investigation, with other offences including possible administrative and customs infractions.

Specialist centres are now taking care of the leopards following approval by the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

