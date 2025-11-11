Costa Blanca’s top summer music festival ‘kicked out of Benidorm’ but finds new home in Torrevieja

A MAJOR summer music festival has quit Benidorm after 14 years and found a new home on the southern Costa Blanca in Torrevieja.

The Low Festival attracts top international and Spanish pop acts over three days at the end of July.

Over 65,000 people attended over three days last summer in what has become an important tourist influx into Benidorm.

The local economy will miss out next year as festival goers will boost Torrevieja’s coffers instead.

The promoter, Baltimore Productions, announced last Friday that they had been ‘kicked out’ of Benidorm after failing to reach a deal with the City Council.

Regarded as the biggest music festival on the Costa Blanca, it moved to Benidorm after one year in Alicante.

It is featured in the top 10 list of festivals in Spain.

This year’s headline acts included the Pet Shop Boys, Empire of the Sun, The Kooks, and Lori Meyers.

No international acts have so far been announced for next year.

Festival bosses wanted to renew their agreement with Benidorm council for four years- continuing to use the Guillermo Amor Municipal Stadium.

A verbal deal had apparently been struck but there was a hitch, according to Baltimore Productions.

In a statement, it said: “It was ultimately not possible to reach an agreement after the venue’s management was awarded to a new private company, whose financial terms were unfeasible for the festival.”

“We’ve been forced out of the city,” the promoter said.

The festival now has a new home at Torrevieja’s Antonio Soria park in a massive coup for the city,

The 80,000 m2 venue already hosts summer festivals including Big Sound and Brilla Torrevieja- both aimed at different musical tastes compared to the Low Festival.

Next year’s event will be staged on July 31, August 1 and August 2.

Baltimore Productions said the Low Festival in Torrevieja will continue ‘with the same spirit, artistic quality and commitment to live music that has characterised it for the last 15 years’.

