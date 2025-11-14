STORM Claudia will continue to cause chaos in Spain this weekend as heavy and persistent rainfall is expected across the country.

AEMET has extended the yellow warning for heavy rainfall in the Malaga province until Saturday with up to 60mm of rain expected to hit the area in twelve hours.

The Costa del Sol will be one of the most affected areas by the rain with the forecast indicating ‘moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, which may be locally heavy and persistent’.

Whilst temperatures are expected to fall, they should stay above 13C.

Eastern Andalucia will see a notable drop in temperatures and, for today’s entirety, all of this southern Spanish region will be under a weather warning as downpours are expected across the area.

By Sunday, the rain should ease with Andalucia experiencing a mix of clouds and sunshine.

In central Spain intermittent showers can be expected.

The same goes for eastern Spain where a mix of cloudy spells and occasional rainfall will be seen in Valencia and Catalunya – in Murcia and Alicante, however, there will be sunshine.

Northern Spain too will experience showers and clouds with Galicia, Asturias and the Basque Country expecting frequent showers and periods of heavier rain and strong wind, particularly in coastal locations.

AEMET has stated that storm Claudia will remain stationary and continue to affect mainland Spain by bringing cloudy or overcast skies and rainfall.

The storm will also continue to cause chaos in the canary islands where windy conditions could cause flight disruptions.

On the Balearic islands long sunny spells can be expected on Sunday with scattered rain until then.

