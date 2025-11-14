Tragedy in Andalucia as three-year-old girl dies in house fire

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl has died in southern Spain after a fire ripped through her family home on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the village of Las Gabias in Granada at 5.15pm after reports of a building on fire on Calle San Jose.

The detached house is home to a young couple with three children, aged two, three and four-years-old respectively.

Firefighters entered the building and rescued the mother and at least one child.

However, they later discovered the body of the three-year-old girl.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Calle San Jose yesterday afternoon.

An investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil to determine the cause of the blaze and clarify how many members of the family were in the house at the time.

One of the victim’s siblings was reportedly injured in the fire.

The family had been living in Las Gabias for a few months after moving from nearby Jaen, according to local sources cited by El Pais.

According to Javier Bravo, the town’s deputy mayor, the ground floor of the house is ‘completely burnt out’, while the upper floor has suffered ‘extensive damage’.

Las Gabias town council has declared a day of mourning and suspended all activities planned until the weekend.

