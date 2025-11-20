Facebook and Instagram owner Meta is hit with €479m compensation bill for unfair competition in Spain

TECH company Meta has been ordered to pay €479 million to Spanish digital media outlets for unfair competition practices and infringement of EU data protection regulation.

The Commercial Court in Madrid on Thursday said the compensation, to be paid out to 87 digital press publishers and news agencies, is linked to Meta’s use of personal data for behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

It said Meta had obtained a ‘significant competitive advantage’ in Spain’s online advertising market by unlawfully processing user data.

There has been no comment so far from the multinational tech giant- including whether they will appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said a Congress committee would investigate Meta for possible privacy violations of its Facebook and Instagram users.

“In Spain, the law is above ?any algorithm or any large technology platform. And anyone who violates our rights will pay the consequences,” Sanchez ?said in a statement.

An investigation by Spanish, Belgian and Dutch experts found that Meta used a ‘hidden mechanism’ for almost a year to track the internet activity of Android device users.

Meta said it would work with Spain on the issue.

“Meta takes privacy very seriously and provides a range of tools to ?help people control how their data ?is used,” said a Meta spokesperson.

“We look forward to engaging constructively with the authorities on this matter.”

