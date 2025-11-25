A TEAM led by an Estepona native has designed the first ever lab-grown human bone marrow.

This scientific advancement has the potential to transform cancer research and prompt developments in treatment.

The lab-grown human bone marrow was created exclusively through human cells by a team led by Andres Garcia Garcia, a young Andalucian researcher and natural biologist.

Its artificial fabric accurately reproduces the complete natural structure of bone marrow, including key cellular niches, blood vessels and nerves.

The tridimensional model lets blood cell production be maintained for several weeks and will allow investigations into how blood cells interact in their natural microenvironment to occur – previously this type of research has only been possible through animal models.

This model has the potential to assist with the development of more efficient treatments for patients with blood cancers.

Created by a scientific advancement team from the Department of Biomedicine of the University and the University Hospital of Basel in Switzerland, the finding was published in Cell Stem Cell magazine.

The group’s leader, Garcia, has been praised by the Andalucia Junta who have not only acknowledged his achievement as a scientist but also recognised the development as a moment of pride for Estepona and young Andalucians.

The Junta believes that it demonstrates how high level investigations and medical innovations are in reach for those in the region if they are dedicated to science.

