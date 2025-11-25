Online gambling sites hit by fines totalling €33m with six operators ordered to close in Spain

SPAIN’S Consumer Affairs ministry has dished out fines totalling €33m to online gambling portals and ordered six unlicensed foreign operators to stop operating in the country.

The banned firms due to ‘very serious infringements’ are XYZ Entertainment, Moonrail Limited, EOD Code SRL, Samaki, Lone Rock Holdings and Novaforge.

Each of them has also been handed down a €5 million fine.

ONLINE GAMING BREACHES PENALISED

A total of over €3 million of penalties have been doled out to 26 online gambling operators including Betfair, 888, and Codere for serious breaches of the law.

Electraworks Ceuta has been fined €512,000 for three different infractions linked to Spain’s gambling laws.

That includes allowing access to people who are prohibited from online gaming.

The penalty also covers using unapproved or unauthorised technical systems and for failing to comply with the technical requirements of the regulations related to software and communication systems.

888 Online will have to pay €250,000 over unapproved systems, and Beatya Online has been fined €300,000 for a similar reason.

Betfair has been penalised €100,000 for failing to comply with its obligations in terms of responsible gaming and player protection.

So far this year, the Consumer Affairs ministry has imposed 58 serious and very serious sanctions, totalling €111 million.

Since the 2021 amendments to Spain’s Gambling Regulation Law, 212 infractions have been penalised with accumulated fines reaching €496 million.

