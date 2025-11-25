THREE Belgian hikers were rescued after taking a wrong turn into a treacherous canyon while hiking north of Marbella.

The group, aged 50, 50 and 25, had set out at 11am from the Juanar area on a route towards Istan.

However things took a wrong turn after they lost their way and ended up trying to head towards the reservoir, where they found themselves trapped inside a narrow ravine with no easy way out.

At 6.30pm they called the 112 emergency centre to say they were stuck and needed help.

Marbella’s fire service launched a full rescue operation and located them using geolocation, confirming they were in a difficult, rocky section of the Monchalban area.

Crews familiar with the Juanar and Istan mountains found the hikers and used ropes and technical climbing manoeuvres to reach them safely.

The three hikers were escorted back to secure ground without incident.

No injuries were reported among either the hikers or the firefighters.





