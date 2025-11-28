A MARBELLA heat pump installer is sounding the alarm after uncovering an “electrical fire risk” at a beachfront villa.

Agua Therm said the property’s heat pumps had been connected to a single-phase supply, despite the home having a three-phase electrical system.

This caused HVAC units to “shut down” repeatedly while “overloading” cables.

Ben Hayden, Agua Therm’s Business Development and Energy Assessments representative, told the Olive Press the configuration posed a safety hazard.

“Because the design used undersized cables, this would create heat that could then cause an electrical fire,” he said.

“It’s an unbelievable mistake – but we’ve seen dodgy installs where this gets ignored, leading to tripped breakers and higher electricity bills.”

Agua Therm wants to raise awareness to prevent unsafe installations and ensure heat pumps deliver the savings they’re designed for.

30–40% Lower Bills

The fire risk wasn’t the only problem.

Agua Therm said the faulty installation was forcing the homeowner to pay “30-40% more” in electricity costs than necessary.

“Over a year for a Marbella villa like this, we’re talking hundreds of euros,” Hayden added.

Aside from the constant shutdowns and restarts, the system relied on older heat pump technology that wastes energy.

Traditional heat pumps run at full capacity until the room reaches the desired temperature, then cut out completely. When the temperature drops, they restart again.

Hayden explained: “It’s a bit like slamming your car into first gear and revving hard every time you want to pull away.”

“The equipment might be cheaper to install – but over time, they guzzle more power and wear out faster.”

He said the new inverter heat pump installed during the fix – in this case, a 64kW Daikin model – uses modern technology to adjust output gradually.

The result is a smoother, quieter system that “uses less electricity”.

The No.1 Heat Pump Rule

So how can homeowners in Marbella protect themselves from botched installations and higher bills?

Hayden’s advice is simple – ensure the system is correctly sized for the property.

The unit installed at the beachfront villa wasn’t just connected to the wrong electrical supply, it was too small to heat and cool the home efficiently.

An undersized heat pump works harder and uses more electricity.

An oversized unit isn’t ideal either, as it will cycle on and off too quickly, wasting energy.

“You need to get a professional to assess your layout, insulation losses and electricity usage,” Hayden added.

He said that if homeowners aren’t sure who to trust, they can request a free, no-obligation survey and quote from Agua Therm.

For the Marbella homeowner featured in this case, Agua Therm corrected the heat pump installation as well as the air-conditioning, air zone controls, underfloor heating and swimming pool heating.

The company also assists with solar installations, as well as offering professional electrical services and emergency callouts.

To book a survey, visit the company’s website or call +34 711 004 350.

