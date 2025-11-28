‘Man overboard’: Huge search underway after British cruise ship passenger falls into Atlantic Ocean near the Canary Islands

A FRANTIC search is underway near the Canary Islands after an elderly British passenger on an adults-only cruise ship fell overboard.

The alarm was sounded on Thursday morning after the 76-year-old unnamed tourist plunged into the Atlantic Ocean off Marella Explorer 2, a 14-deck vessel run by travel operator TUI.

The 248-metre long ship was travelling from the Canary Islands to Madeira at the time of the incident.

The man is believed to have fallen into the Atlantic Ocean approximately 16 miles off Tenerife’s most northwestern point.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “Yesterday, 27 November, at 09.48am, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) in Tenerife received a man overboard alert from the ship Marella Explorer 2, located 16.5 miles north-west of Punta Teno in Tenerife.

“The man is a 76-year-old British passenger.”

READ MORE: WATCH: World’s largest cruise ship docks in Spain TODAY – equipped with 2,800 rooms, 327-ton glass dome and ‘greatest waterpark at sea’

The TUI-run liner was travelling from Tenerife to Madeira at the time of the incident. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Once alerted, the ship’s captain immediately slowed the passenger liner to a near-stop.

Crew began reviewing camera footage, launching marker buoys and conducting circular search manoeuvres in a desperate attempt to find the missing man.

They have been assisted by a maritime and air search operation including a helicopter, aircraft and two specialist rescue vessels.

“Today, November 28, the search resumed early in the morning with the Helimer 201 helicopter, which will take turns with the Guardia Civil’s cuco helicopter,” the spokesperson added.

“In addition, the Rio Guadiato patrol boat from La Palma has joined the search.

“The Tenerife Maritime Rescue Centre is coordinating the search operation in collaboration with the Guardia Civil.

“At 02.40am, the Marella Explorer 2 docked at the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.”

The luxury Malta-flagged ship left Tenerife on November 21 for a seven-day tour including stops in Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Madeira and La Gomera.

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.