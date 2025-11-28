The UK is debuting a new passport next month – these are the major changes

THE UK is unveiling a brand new passport – including enhanced security and a different coat of arms.

The alterations, set to be rolled out from December 1, are the first major changes to the British passport since 2020 when the old burgundy cover changed to dark blue after Brexit.

And Brits renewing their travel documents will notice another change to the cover from next month.

The new passport will be the first to bear His Majesty King Charles III’s Coat of Arms following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

The King’s design features the Tudor Crown, giving his emblem a rounded, domed top, unlike his mother who used St Edward’s Crown which featured prominent arches rising to a central cross.

That is not all – the new passport also features state-of-the-art holographic and translucent features to enhance security, which the Home Office says makes this ‘the most secure British passport ever produced’.

From December 2025, British passports will start to feature His Majesty King Charles III’s Coat of Arms and new images of iconic UK landscapes.



The new design includes world-leading security features – making our passports more secure than ever. — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) October 11, 2025

The current geometric pattern inside the passport has also been updated, with the four nations of the UK represented through images and maps of UNESCO-protected natural landscapes.

The quartet includes Ben Nevis (Scotland), the Lake District (England), Three Cliffs Bay (Wales) and the Giant’s Causeway (Northern Ireland).

Mike Tapp, minister for migration and citizenship, said: “The introduction of His Majesty’s Arms, iconic landscapes and enhanced security features marks a new era in the history of the British passport,

“It also demonstrates our commitment to outstanding public service – celebrating British heritage while ensuring our passports remain among the most secure and trusted in the world for years to come.”

Brits who currently hold a passport will not be required to get the new document until their current passport has expired.

It currently costs around €108 to renew a passport online.

