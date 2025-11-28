Costa del Sol town is first to introduce ‘UV radars’ on its beaches to warn sunbathers of dangerous sun exposure

A TOWN on the Costa del Sol has become the first to install detectors on its beaches that will warn sunbathers of excessive UV radiation.

Benalmádena town hall has recently installed 20 solmáforos – high-tech devices that record the level of ultraviolet radiation beaming down from the sun.

The beaches of Carvajal, La Morena, Tajo de la Soga, Bonita, Malibú, La Viborilla, Las Yucas, Benalnatura, Torrequebrada, Torrevigía, Los Melilleros, Arroyo de la Miel, Los Maites, El Bil-Bil, Santa Ana, Las Gaviotas, Malapesquera, Torrebermeja 1, Torrebermeja 2 and Fuente de la Salud have all been given a UV radar.

Powered by a solar panel and a lithium battery, the detectors will give a warning based on UV ratings issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

?? El Ayuntamiento de Benalmádena instalado una veintena de 'solmáforos' en las playas del municipio. Se trata de dispositivos que funcionan mediante energía solar y que permiten medir en tiempo real la intensidad de los rayos ultravioleta. Dependiendo del nivel que capte y del… pic.twitter.com/Y7v2u1Z2wW — 101TV Málaga (@101tvMalaga) November 26, 2025

The devices will go green to indicate low radiation levels, yellow for moderate, amber for high, red for very high and even violet for extreme.

Benalmádena mayor Juan Antonio Lara said: “By providing this information, we help beachgoers make informed decisions about the risk that their exposure to the sun may present and they can decide the level of protection they must use or at what times they can sunbathe and at what times they should not.”

Excessive exposure to UV rays can cause skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancers, such as basal cell, squamous cell or melanoma.

Experts say precautions should be taken if the UV index is above 3 – equal to a yellow alert on the new solmáforos – such as staying in the shade or regularly applying sun cream.

The installation has been funded by a €60,500 grant from the EU’s Next Generation programme.

