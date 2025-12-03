Spain’s small businesses get extra time as automatic tracking system sending invoices straight to the Hacienda is delayed

SPAIN’S small businesses have been given extra time to adopt new anti-fraud online app that files reports with the Tax Agency.

The delay lasts until 2027 for firms filing returns with the Computer Invoicing System (SIF).

Use of the Verifactu app was due to start on January 1 for companies that pay corporate tax and from next July for the self-employed.

VERIFACTU DELAY

It’s the second time that the new process has been suspended.

Business groups have called for greater flexibility in using Verifactu with extra set-up work needed for small and medium-sized firms, like paying for software and assuring users have the appropriate digital skills.

Verifactu is part of the Treasury’s anti-fraud law trace all the operations of registered companies.

The Tax Agency will have get automatic access to the register of invoices of a company, which can only be changed if there is a mistake.

The Agency has estimated that from January 2026, around two million companies that pay corporate tax would have been added to Verifactu, with 2.4 million self-employed following suit in July.

The self-employed association, ATA, said they welcomed with ‘relief’ the delay in implementing Verifactu.

ATA president, Lorenzo Amor, said: “The self-employed can breathe easier by not starting the year with more burdens.”

In contrast, the president of the Union of Professionals and Self-Employed Workers(UPTA), Eduardo Abad, described the situation as ‘nonsense’ because ‘continuously raising issues and then backing down generates mistrust’.

The General Council of Administrative Managers president, Fernando Jesus Santiago, commented: “This delay finally brings the peace of mind that companies and the self-employed have not had throughout this year.”

“It will only make sense if it is used to do well what has not been done so far which is to clarify who should benefit from the system, order its implementation and prevent the market from suffering a wave of confusion again,” he added.

