BENIDORM is preparing for a winter surge as Brits flock to the Costa Blanca for the festive period.

With Benidorm’s festivities attracting more tourists every year, the location is awaiting the arrival of Spaniards over the upcoming bank holiday weekend – they will then be followed by Brits during Christmas and New Year.

‘It’s wrong to think that the British only come when the weather is good,’ says tourist expert and founder of Benidormforever, Michelle Baker.

It was just last month when an influx of Brits arrived for a Fancy Dress festival, a day when tourists dressed up in a range of costumes and filled the streets for a British style parade.

Baker is expecting that from December 20, when UK schools have broken up for the Christmas break, Brits will begin to arrive in Benidorm.

‘They come for Christmas and at New Year there is a party on the beach that they love,’ she says.

Even in the cold and wind these tourists sit outside on terraces in the final weeks of the year.

Describing the cultural difference between Britain and Spain, Baker said that ‘lots of British are nomads’ because they move house frequently.

In Spain, she says, many stay in their town for their whole life whereas in England they move to other places and can end up far away from family at Christmas time.

Therefore many older Brits whose children have relocated travel to Benidorm and find company in its hotels which transform into festive communities.

Adorned with twinkling lights and sparkling decorations, travellers find friends to share the festive spirit with.

‘There is nothing sadder than being alone at Christmas,’ Baker says.

She went on to mention how those alone cannot forget about the festive period with themed adverts taking over billboards and television screens and lights being hung on streets.

This loneliness ‘weights’ on those who ultimately journey to Benidorm to spend Christmas with others.

Tourists also get to experience a Spanish Christmas, one where Christmas Eve is more important than Christmas day and New Year is celebrated with grapes rather than champagne.

‘Each time that they discover Benidorm they want to return,’ says Baker about the Brits.

