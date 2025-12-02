SPAIN’S Interior Ministry has finally confirmed that British residents holding a TIE card must not use the new Entry Exit System queues or automatic gates when entering or leaving the country.

The official clarification echoes a recent internal instruction from the Policia Nacional in Malaga, which said that Brits resident in Spain must not be registered in the EU’s new EES.

The Ministry now states that UK nationals are exempt, provided they hold a valid residence document, such as the TIE.

Instead, they should go to a staffed passport booth and show both their passport and TIE card.

Those who do not hold this card will be treated as normal third country nationals and must pass through the EES system.

The confirmation brings long-awaited clarity for tens of thousands of British residents after weeks of contradictory guidance from different authorities.

The Policia Nacional in Malaga had already instructed its officers that residents with a TIE should avoid the EES kiosks and automated lanes entirely.

The Interior Ministry initially offered contradictory instructions, but have now finally lined up with the police on the matter.

And the advice can’t come too soon, as the Ministry has warned that Brits with TIES who mistakenly pass through the EES kiosks will be registered as tourists.

This means their stay in Spain will be logged under the 90 day rule rather than as a legal resident.

The result could be future flags for overstaying, delays at the border or the need to formally request deletion or correction of their EES record.

The clarification comes after weeks of travel disruption, missed flights and long queues across several Spanish airports as the new system struggled to cope with the volume of non EU passengers.

Some residents reported queuing for up to two hours only to be told they were in the wrong line and had to start again.

Airlines were also issuing contradictory announcements at boarding gates, with some directing residents to EES kiosks and others insisting they avoid them.

At peak times in Malaga and other airports several EES machines were reportedly shut down or left unused due to staffing shortages.

Other airports were said to have paused their use of the kiosks altogether when queues began backing up into the terminal.

It should be noted that the Interior Ministry’s confirmation does not automatically guarantee that all frontline staff will be aware of the new instruction.

It remains unclear when airports will update their signage and whether airlines will receive unified guidance.

