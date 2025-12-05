5 Dec, 2025
5 Dec, 2025 @ 10:54
·
1 min read

BREAKING: Costa del Sol rocked by 4.2 earthquake off Marbella — shaking felt in Mijas and Nerja

by

THE Costa del Sol has been rocked by a 4.2-magnitude earthquake this morning after a deep tremor struck just off the coast of Marbella.

The quake hit at 10.38am local time just off the coast of Marbella – seven kilometres south-southeast of Mijas, according to Spain’s national seismic network.

It registered at a depth of almost 79 kilometres, a level that typically produces a rolling, widespread shaking rather than sharp ground movement.

Residents reporting feeling the tremors all along the Costa del Sol – and even inland / emsc

Residents across the coast reported feeling the tremor within seconds. Several said windows rattled and furniture shifted as the quake passed.

“I was sitting in my study chair and it started to move — the windows were making noise,” one resident told the Olive Press.

In Competa, around 66 kilometres from the epicentre, a homeowner said their house ‘rattled for a few seconds’ and the floor vibrated.

In Nerja, a resident said the shaking was strong enough that it ‘moved the sofa’ they were sitting on.

The tremor was also felt in towns between Marbella and Malaga, where people described a brief but noticeable movement lasting around 10–15 seconds.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Spain experiences regular seismic activity linked to the complex tectonic boundary between the Eurasian and African plates, with deep earthquakes in the Alboran Sea and Strait of Gibraltar often felt over long distances.

