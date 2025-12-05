Giant interactive map of Spain is being rolled out in Marbella and San Pedro today and tomorrow for Constitution Day – and admission is free

MARBELLA town hall has unveiled a giant interactive map of Spain in one of the city’s main squares to celebrate Constitution Day – and access is free of charge.

The map, designed by anthropologist Angel Arenas, will be open to the public from 10.30am through 6pm today (Thursday, December 5) in Plaza Fernando el Catolico, within Parque de la Represa, before moving to Plaza de la Iglesia in San Pedro Alcantara tomorrow – Constitution Day itself.

Aptly named the ‘Spain Giant Interactive Map’, the installation spans 230 square metres and is walkable.

It includes more than 100 QR codes that can be scanned to access exclusive digital content on Spain’s history, culture, and geography – including World Heritage Sites, national parks, landmarks, Spanish recipes, and notable historical figures.

The map also features an augmented-reality system that displays holograms of some of Spain’s best-known landmarks.

The installation has already been on display in 60 different cities across 13 countries – but Marbella is the first municipality outside regional capitals to host the exhibition.

The local administration has said the purpose of the project is to educate and entertain visitors – while at the same time promoting Spanish culture worldwide.

