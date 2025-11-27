27 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Nov, 2025 @ 15:15
·
1 min read

The curious case of plummeting Russian language use in Marbella – despite making up one of the resort’s largest expat groups

by
Free public domain CC0 photo.

THE use of the Russian language in Marbella is plummeting, despite the group forming one of the largest expat communities in the municipality.

Since Russia’s conflict with Ukraine began in early 2022, the use of Russian in Marbella’s public spaces has decreased. 

Despite this decline, Russian was found to be the sixth most frequently used language in business street signs across the municipality.

READ MORE: Three Belgian hikers are rescued after taking wrong turn into a treacherous canyon near Marbella

It sits behind Spanish, English, French, German and Italian, according to a doctoral thesis by investigator, journalist and professor, Jose Carlos Pozo.

‘Since the Ukrainian war, Russian is not seen well politically and therefore its use has declined but the Russian population has not fallen,’ says the author who has presented his thesis to the UMA. 

The Russian community is one of the largest expat groups in the municipality and is characterised by acquired high power.

READ MORE: Work continues on new 25-metre outdoor heated swimming pool in Marbella – all you need to know (including opening date)

Ukrainians also form a large community in Marbella, they are the third largest foreign group in the area and often use Russian signs on their establishments. 

‘In the areas that the study has covered, I have not found one solely Ukrainian example. Practically all of them speak Russian,’ says Pozo.

His research ran through 120km of Marbella and featured many popular spots like Puerto Banus.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Rachel joins The Olive Press from the University of Warwick until May. She has experience writing and editing The Boar, her university's student paper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WATCH: Police seize two tons of cocaine in Valencia shipped in from Ecuador- hidden in fruit crates
Previous Story

WATCH: Police seize two tons of cocaine in Valencia shipped in from Ecuador- hidden in fruit crates

WATCH: Police seize two tons of cocaine in Valencia shipped in from Ecuador- hidden in fruit crates
Previous Story

WATCH: Police seize two tons of cocaine in Valencia shipped in from Ecuador- hidden in fruit crates

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop