THE use of the Russian language in Marbella is plummeting, despite the group forming one of the largest expat communities in the municipality.

Since Russia’s conflict with Ukraine began in early 2022, the use of Russian in Marbella’s public spaces has decreased.

Despite this decline, Russian was found to be the sixth most frequently used language in business street signs across the municipality.

READ MORE: Three Belgian hikers are rescued after taking wrong turn into a treacherous canyon near Marbella

It sits behind Spanish, English, French, German and Italian, according to a doctoral thesis by investigator, journalist and professor, Jose Carlos Pozo.

‘Since the Ukrainian war, Russian is not seen well politically and therefore its use has declined but the Russian population has not fallen,’ says the author who has presented his thesis to the UMA.

The Russian community is one of the largest expat groups in the municipality and is characterised by acquired high power.

READ MORE: Work continues on new 25-metre outdoor heated swimming pool in Marbella – all you need to know (including opening date)

Ukrainians also form a large community in Marbella, they are the third largest foreign group in the area and often use Russian signs on their establishments.

‘In the areas that the study has covered, I have not found one solely Ukrainian example. Practically all of them speak Russian,’ says Pozo.

His research ran through 120km of Marbella and featured many popular spots like Puerto Banus.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.