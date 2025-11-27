WATCH: Police seize two tons of cocaine in Valencia shipped in from Ecuador- hidden in fruit crates

AUTHORITIES have seized two tons of cocaine that arrived at the port of Valencia within a cargo of fruit from Ecuador.

The drugs had been concealed within crates of bananas and other produce.

Four people have been arrested in an operation involving the Guardia Civil, the Policia Nacional, and customs officials from the Tax Agency.

READ MORE:

The detainees have been accused of belonging to a criminal gang, drug trafficking and the illegal possession of weapons.

The operation has dismantled one of the main cocaine importing networks from Ecuador.

Several containers were checked in Valencia as part of ongoing investigation of fruit arriving from South America.

One of them had just over two tons of cocaine, divided into 2,000 packets.

The arrests were executed on November 17 with the group linked to a number of companies involved in importing drugs hidden in fruit containers.

In addition, €10,000 in cash, knives, two high-end cars, computers, mobile phones, a banknote counting machine, a metal detector and a frequency inhibitor, along with various documents were seized by police.

Investigations started two years ago after the delivery of two containers concealing more than three tons of cocaine.

Several suspects were identified and subsequently more than 500 kilos of cocaine was found hidden in a container imported by a Valencian company through the port of Vigo in November 2024.

No arrests were made but the probe continued to look into other companies, culminating in this month’s detentions and seizures.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.