LUXURY real estate experts have highlighted an “extremely rare” villa for sale in Lloret de Mar.

Demand from national and international buyers continues to rise in Lloret de Mar, with premium neighbourhoods like Roca Grossa having seen prices climb by 7.2% year-on-year in December 2025.

The increase is fuelled by the Costa Brava’s stunning beaches and its location just one hour from Barcelona.

But growth is compounded by a serious lack of supply.

The first villas in Roca Grossa, for example, were built as early as 1958 and a large proportion of them are now dated or in need of significant renovation.

This is why buyers often focus their search on obra nueva villas. Modern homes built to maximise natural light, and equipped with features like underfloor heating, domotics, high-speed fibre optic internet and advanced security systems.

But here’s the problem.

A search across property portals and leading luxury real estate agencies reveals an eye-opening fact: at the time of writing, only three new-build villas exist for sale in the whole of Lloret de Mar.

And among these, we found one property that clearly stands apart from everything else.

This luxury villa for sale in Lloret de Mar is the only “key-ready” new build property available in Lloret de Mar, at the time of writing. View the property here.

A “rare find” for buyers

The attraction of this property will become obvious in a moment.

Obra nueva homes are sought after for their modern design and energy-efficient features, yet they come with a major caveat: most are sold while still under construction.

A study reported on by Spanish Property Insight found that 90% of new-build developments face to meet their delivery deadlines.

In an extreme case, a development of new-build properties are facing demolition orders in Spain’s Valencia region after being sold to buyers despite lacking appropriate licenses.

While obra nueva sounds perfect for buyers wanting modern comforts…it rarely is.

Which brings us to what makes this property so special.

This luxury new-build villa for sale in the peaceful Normax urbanisation – home to a children’s play area and an ancient Iberian settlement – is currently the only finished new-build luxury property in all of Lloret de Mar.

According to Annette, a real estate agent with Cottage Properties, it’s an “extremely rare find.”

The property enjoys panoramic views over the Costa Brava coastline, thanks to its location in the privileged Normax enclave in Roca Grossa. View the property here.

Designed for light, built for comfort

Step inside and the attraction becomes immediately clear: this villa was created to maximise natural light and warmth throughout the day.

When Annette first viewed the finished home in December, she told the Olive Press it was “so warm I took my coat off,” even with the HVAC and underfloor heating switched off.

“The south-facing design means the house fills with sunlight all day, so the interior feels naturally bright and warm,” Annette added.

“It’s calm, modern and effortless to live in – you walk in and instantly feel at home.”

The property spans 250m² over a 502m² plot, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow centred around a sea-facing pool terrace.

Features include:

Gentili Cucine Italian kitchen with Bosch appliances

Underfloor heating

Samsung air conditioning

Domotics

Fibre internet

AJAX alarm system

Energy Rating A

Outside, landscaped gardens, private pool, chill-out terraces and a two-car garage complete the picture of a ready-to-enjoy Mediterranean home.

Normax itself is the newest residential development within the prestigious Roca Grossa neighbourhood of Lloret de Mar. It offers panoramic views across the Costa Brava coastline while remaining peacefully removed from the bustle of the town centre.

Bordering the Bosc del Cim de la Roca Grossa woodland, it’s a rare blend of peace and luxury.

The property sits just six minutes by car or around twenty-five minutes on foot from the nearest beach.

