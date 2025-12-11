Horror in Madrid as mother leaps from tenth floor window with her three-year-old twins in her arms

A WOMAN died and her three-year-old twins were critically injured after she plunged off the balcony of her Madrid apartment on Saturday morning, holding the children in her arms.

Emergency services raced to the Ciudad Lineal district shortly after 9am, following reports that the 48-year-old had fallen from her tenth-floor balcony. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The twins, who had celebrated their third birthday the previous day, landed on a grassy verge near the road and survived the fall – but were rushed to separate hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbours said the woman, a Spaniard named only as M.G., had struggled with depression after her divorce and recently shown signs of paranoia, including a persistent belief that she was being watched.

Authorities are treating the case as a suicide and have ruled out foul play or gender-based violence.

On Friday afternoon, the twins had been seen playing in the shared outdoor spaces of the housing complex.

Neighbours described them as lively, affectionate children who were always neatly dressed and well cared for.

According to residents, M.G.’s parents visited periodically to assist her, but she otherwise kept a low profile.

They recalled her as a quiet, unobtrusive figure – slight in build and often pushing a double pram through the courtyard.

The community expressed shock at the events, describing her demeanour as entirely unremarkable in day-to-day life.

One neighbour, among the first to reach the scene, covered her body with a brown blanket until emergency personnel arrived.

People can call Samaritans in Spain between 10am and midnight on FREEPHONE 900 525 100 for a confidential service in English

If you need to talk to someone after midnight, call the low-cost UK Samaritans overseas line on 0044 330 094 5717 which operates a 24hr service.

Spain’s national suicide helpline 024 also offers a service in English

