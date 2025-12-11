Heading to the US any time soon? Be prepared to hand over your social media to Trump’s border police

MAKING the trip across the pond to the land of the free anytime soon – perhaps for next year’s World Cup?

If so, be prepared to hand over up to five years of your social media history under new proposals put forward by President Trump’s border force.

The plan will affect countries whose residents are able to visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa – including the UK and Spain.

Currently, citizens from 42 designated countries are allowed to enter the US as long as they have an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), which currently requires a limited amount of information and costs about €35.

If approved, the ESTA permits travel for two years.

But the contents of a document filed this week by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), together with the Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP), suggest that a tightening of the rules is in the offing.

President Trump has vowed to strengthen the United States’ border security. Credit: Cordon Press

The proposal says ‘the data element will require ESTA applicants to provide their social media for the last five years’.

Applicants will also have to share telephone numbers and email addresses used over the past five and ten years respectively, as well as provide additional information about family members.

Authorities may even demand DNA from applicants, according to The Independent.

US officials say the move will protect the country’s borders and improve national security, following on from an executive order signed by Trump in January titled, ‘Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats’.

But critics have slammed the proposal as draconian, with Sophia Cope of digital rights organisation Electronic Frontier Foundation warning that it could ‘exacerbate civil liberties harms’.

A spokesperson for the CBP said: “Nothing has changed on this front for those coming to the United States.

“This is not a final rule, it is simply the first step in starting a discussion to have new policy options to keep the American people safe.”

A 21-year-old Norwegian tourist was refused entry into the US, detained, and deported back home after ICE officers found a JD Vance meme on his phone.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/bc7cbvEGfM — AF Post (@AFpost) June 24, 2025

The new proposal will now be up for public discussion for 60 days.

There have been several reports of travellers already turned away over anti-Trump social media posts and messages found on their personal devices – including one young Norwegian who had a meme depicting vice president JD Vance on his mobile.

The Trump administration previously announced it would examine the social media accounts of foreign nationals applying for student or skilled worker visas.

It also said all accounts must be made ‘public’ so screening can take place.

