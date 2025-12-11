BARGAIN BUYS: Where are the cheapest places to buy a home in Spain in 2026? You’ll be surprised to learn, plenty are by the sea

SPAIN continues to be one of the most attractive countries in Europe for property buyers, and its not just about the sunshine and beaches.

With a high quality of life, excellent healthcare, and a relatively low cost of living compared to northern Europe, it’s no surprise that many international buyers are keen to invest here.

Whether you’re looking for a coastal holiday apartment, a countryside retreat, or a permanent home, there are still plenty of affordable options available across the country.

Using the skills of leading property portal thinkSPAIN we have come up with the cheapest places to buy property in 2026.

Most affordable regions in Spain per square metre

Despite recent price growth, property in Spain is still more affordable than the European average, presenting attractive opportunities for buyers.

These were the most affordable regions in the third quarter of 2025:

Extremadura: €900/m²

Castile-La Mancha: €992/m²

Castile and Leon: €1,295/m²

Murcia: €1,402/m²

La Rioja: €1,440/m²

Affordable coastal areas: Where to find budget seaside homes

With nearly 8,000 kilometres of coastline, Spain offers a wide selection of seaside properties. While some well-known coastal regions remain pricey, there are still several areas where you can enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle without stretching your budget.

According to thinkSPAIN, these coastal areas stand out for their attractive property prices and quality of life:

Costa del Azahar

Located in Castellón, Costa del Azahar is among the most budget-friendly coastal regions in Spain, with an average price of €1,640/m². It’s known for its peaceful beaches, charming towns, and authentic atmosphere, offering a more affordable alternative to destinations like the Costa del Sol or Costa Brava.

Costa de Almería

This southeastern coast is ideal for buyers looking for both natural beauty and low property costs. With average prices around €2,156/m², Costa de Almería offers quiet beaches, stunning landscapes, and a relaxed pace of life, making it an excellent option for a permanent move or investment.

Costa Dorada

Situated in Tarragona, Costa Dorada combines golden beaches, historic towns, and a family-friendly feel. Properties here are more affordable than in other Catalan coastal areas like Costa Brava, with average prices at €2,060/m², offering excellent value in a well-connected region.

Torrevieja

Torrevieja, on the Costa Blanca in Alicante, is a popular choice thanks to its active expat community, strong infrastructure, and relatively low housing costs. With average prices around €2,759/m², it remains a good option for enjoying Mediterranean living at a more accessible price point.

Gandía

In the province of Valencia, Gandía offers a mix of affordability, culture, and coastal charm. With average prices at €1,727/m², this town appeals to those seeking a high quality of life near the sea, without the high costs of better-known resort towns.

Mazarrón

Located on the Costa Cálida in Murcia, Mazarrón is one of Spain’s most affordable coastal destinations, with an average property price of €1,912/m². The area is known for its unspoiled beaches and peaceful lifestyle, offering a more authentic, less touristy experience along the coast.

Budget-friendly inland areas in Spain

While coastal properties often draw the most attention, some of Spain’s best bargains are found inland. Many inland areas combine charm, liveability, and excellent prices, often under €1,000 per m². Here are the ten cheapest provinces in Spain:

Ciudad Real: €807/m² Cuenca: €826/m² Jaén: €836/m² Cáceres: €891/m² Badajoz: €906/m² Teruel: €938/m² Toledo: €939/m² Zamora: €994/m² Ávila: €1,015/m² León: €1,033/m²

Ideal holiday home locations with value for money

If you’re looking for a second home with rental potential or a tranquil escape, these regions combine lifestyle and affordability:

Alicante : Alicante remains one of the most popular regions for international buyers, thanks to its warm climate, excellent amenities, and scenic coastline. With average property prices around €2,120/m², the Costa Blanca strikes a balance between lifestyle and value, making it an ideal place for a holiday base.

: Alicante remains one of the most popular regions for international buyers, thanks to its warm climate, excellent amenities, and scenic coastline. With average property prices around €2,120/m², the Costa Blanca strikes a balance between lifestyle and value, making it an ideal place for a holiday base. Asturias : In northern Spain, Asturias offers lush landscapes, stunning coastlines, and picturesque villages. It’s a top pick for nature lovers who value tranquillity and authenticity. Property prices here average €1,546/m², making it one of the most affordable coastal regions in the north.

: In northern Spain, Asturias offers lush landscapes, stunning coastlines, and picturesque villages. It’s a top pick for nature lovers who value tranquillity and authenticity. Property prices here average €1,546/m², making it one of the most affordable coastal regions in the north. Costa de la Luz (Cadiz & Huelva) : Stretching along the Atlantic in southwestern Spain, the Costa de la Luz is known for its golden beaches, Andalusian charm, and strong cultural identity. It’s also remarkably affordable, with average property prices around €1,908/m² in Cádiz and €1,445/m² in Huelva, offering a more laid-back alternative to the Mediterranean coasts.

: Stretching along the Atlantic in southwestern Spain, the Costa de la Luz is known for its golden beaches, Andalusian charm, and strong cultural identity. It’s also remarkably affordable, with average property prices around €1,908/m² in Cádiz and €1,445/m² in Huelva, offering a more laid-back alternative to the Mediterranean coasts. Murcia: Murcia offers a warm climate and a relaxed pace of life. Property prices here remain low, averaging €1,402/m², and it provides good investment opportunities due to its increasing popularity.

Finally, here are some practical tips for international buyers in 2026

Climate : Coastal areas offer milder winters, while inland regions can have hot summers and cold winters.

: Coastal areas offer milder winters, while inland regions can have hot summers and cold winters. Community & lifestyle : Visit areas first to experience the local lifestyle and amenities.

: Visit areas first to experience the local lifestyle and amenities. Healthcare & schools : Essential for families and retirees. Research the availability of services nearby.

: Essential for families and retirees. Research the availability of services nearby. Language: Learning basic Spanish will enhance your daily life and help you settle in.

Key considerations when buying affordable property in Spain

Before buying a low-cost property, keep these in mind:

Location : Proximity to transport, services, and lifestyle features can affect both your enjoyment and future resale value. Make sure the area suits your long-term goals. A bargain isn’t worth it if it doesn’t match your lifestyle.

: Proximity to transport, services, and lifestyle features can affect both your enjoyment and future resale value. Make sure the area suits your long-term goals. A bargain isn’t worth it if it doesn’t match your lifestyle. Property condition: Cheaper homes may need renovation. Factor these costs into your budget.

Cheaper homes may need renovation. Factor these costs into your budget. Legal checks : Always confirm the property has clear legal status and no debts. A local lawyer can help.

: Always confirm the property has clear legal status and no debts. A local lawyer can help. Market trends: Research the area’s property market to understand potential growth and rental demand.

All in all, Spain offers excellent value for buyers willing to explore beyond the most famous destinations.

From tranquil inland cities to scenic and lesser-known coasts, there’s a place to suit every budget.

By doing your research and considering your lifestyle needs, you can find an ideal property in Spain that doesn’t compromise on charm, culture, or comfort.

