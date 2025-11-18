AFTER a few hours on the Rock it was only natural he would look for somewhere appropriate to graze.

Previously heading out into the wilds of Spain to go hunting, this time Donald Trump Jr, 48, luxuriated at the rather more serene surroundings of Marbella’s five-star Puente Romano hotel.

The President’s eldest son had his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, 38, in tow after all.

The pair spent the weekend at the luxury resort, mostly in their suite, only being seen once, eating at the hotel’s beachside Sea Grill restaurant.

Sensibly they didn’t venture out into the nearby resort, or up the hill to the famous mountain town of Ronda.

But what was very apparent was the amount of security in town for their visit.

There were said to be dozens of private security guards, as well as a close team of bodyguards and even uniformed Spanish officers in situ.

He had arrived at Malaga airport on Friday and been taken on a four-car motorcade all the way to Gibraltar, where former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt was visiting this weekend.

It is not known exactly what business or deals he was planning, but he spent nearly four hours in a meeting at the Rock’s leading law firm Hassans.

GBC captured Trump Jr heading into Hassans towers for his high-powered meeting. GBC

Trump Jr is the vice-president of the Trump Organization and has been an enthusiastic promoter of the family’s controversial crypto schemes which have made them hundreds of millions of dollars.

He was filmed heading into the meeting with senior partner James Levy and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Also present were businessman Christian Ryan and Russian Konstantin Sokolov, both of whom are involved with a proposed €2 billion data-centre, which would be the largest private investment for Gibraltar.

Picardo later said the meeting involved ‘investors and people interested in understanding what Gibraltar can do’.

Socialite and model Anderson has become a regular fixture at Trump Jr’s side since rumours were confirmed just last year – while he was still engaged to former Fox TV host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

