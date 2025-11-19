19 Nov, 2025
19 Nov, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Vilopriu with pool garage – € 950,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Vilopriu with pool garage - € 950

The house is distributed over two floors: Ground floor: Spacious and bright living dining room, a guest toilet and wardrobe area, study, kitchen, office water area and utility room, one bedroom en suite with dressing room and wardrobes. The living dining room has access to the porch and garden as well as the main bedroom. In the porch there is a space dedicated to gymnasium with view to the swimming pool. The kitchen is equipped with a large number of cupboards, a fridge, dishwasher, two ovens, a conventional oven and a second one with steam cooking system, a microwave. Water area, washing… See full property details

Villa

Vilopriu, Girona

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 950,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Vilopriu with pool garage - € 950,000



thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

