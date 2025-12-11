11 Dec, 2025
11 Dec, 2025 @ 12:58
Mystery shooter manhunt: 41-year-takes bullet to the face in Costa del Sol holiday hotspot – but refuses to talk to police

by

POLICE are hunting a gunman after a man was shot in the face in Torremolinos over the weekend.

The 41-year-old victim shocked staff at the Virgen de la Victoria University Hospital in Malaga when he walked into the emergency room in the early hours of Saturday, December 6.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Medical staff immediately alerted the authorities.

However, officers arriving at the scene were met with a wall of silence.

According to police sources reported by SUR, the injured man offered only a vague explanation, claiming he was shot while ‘buying drugs’ in Torremolinos.

He has reportedly refused to provide further details on the attacker’s identity or the specific location where the deal-gone-wrong took place.

Despite the victim’s lack of cooperation, the Policia Nacional have confirmed they are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

Hospital sources confirmed that while the wound was to the face, the man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening at the time of his admission.

