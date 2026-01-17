Good news for Brits heading to Spain: Brussel’s new ETIAS permit pushed back once again

BRITONS heading to Spain will not have to apply for the soon-mandatory European travel authorisation for another year and a half, Brussels authorities have confirmed.

The EU’s new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is still set to roll out in late 2026, as planned – but a six-month grace period means it will only become fully mandatory in April 2027.

Often compared to the US ESTA system, ETIAS will require visa-exempt visitors from countries including the UK, US, Canada, and Australia to apply online and pay a €20 fee before entering the Schengen Area.

The delay is linked to the wider rollout of the EU’s biometric Entry/Exit System (EES), which records fingerprints and facial images of non-EU travellers.

The system is currently being phased in at Spanish airports, with full deployment expected by April 2026.

Spain’s tourism industry has welcomed the extra breathing room, saying it avoids layering ETIAS on top of the EES rollout during a strong recovery in visitor numbers.

Spain’s airport operator AENA added that the delay would give staff more time for training and coordination before the new checks are enforced.

Once ETIAS comes into effect, airlines will have to verify passengers’ authorisation before departure.

A single ETIAS permit will let travellers visit multiple Schengen countries for up to three years (or until their passport expires).

EU passport holders remain exempt.

