IT is one of Spain’s most evocative cities, known for its horses, flamenco and sherry.

But now Jerez de la Frontera is to become famous for something new: it’s cooking.

The city has become Spain’s official Gastronomy Capital of 2026.

Taking over from Alicante, a year of events are being planned to showcase its best local restaurants.

It also puts Jerez at the centre of the Spanish cultural map ahead of the 2031 European Capital of Culture candidacy process (one Spanish city will be announced).

The city is renowned for its fresh local ingredients (think Payoyo cheese and Retinto beef) as well as its sherry (which was named by the British from the local name).

Jerez now has everything from typical city centre tavernas to chic avant-garde Michelin-starred restaurants (the city boasts two).

With over 50 food-related events to choose from this year, Jerez is a foodie’s dream.

The standouts are the Grape Harvest Festival (August-September), International Sherry Week (November) and don’t miss a tour around the city’s tabancos (sherry bars) at any time of year.

Since its inception in 2012, the gastronomy capital award has showcased the best of Spanish cuisine to locals and visitors alike.

With gastronomy representing 27% of the country’s GDP and sustaining 7.2 million full-time jobs the award is expected to lead to economic and tourist booms in the city.

