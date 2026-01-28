STORM Joseph wreaked havoc across southern Spain, leaving a brutal trail of destruction across Andalucia as residents battened down the hatches.
Video taken by a local resident shows tables and chairs plummeting 60 metres from the luxury Eurocity residential complex in Gibraltar, smashing violently onto the pavement below.
Miraculously, no pedestrians were passing at the time and no injuries were reported, despite the terrifying nature of the incident.
It was just one dramatic scene in a day of chaos that saw hurricane-force winds and torrential rain batter the region.
READ MORE: Red alert in Spain as Storm Kristin brings 200km/h hurricane force winds from rare ‘sting jet’ phenomenon that has knocked radar systems offline in Portugal
Further inland, the destruction continued in Jaen.
A massive commercial sign at a Dia supermarket in the Bulevar area collapsed into the car park, narrowly missing a parked van.
Witnesses described it as a ‘huge scare’ though no injuries were recorded.
In Cadiz province, the Rio Hozgarganta burst its banks in Jimena de la Frontera, triggering a Level 1 alert from emergency services.
The city of Cadiz saw massive waves jumping the sea walls at Campo del Sur as rough seas pounded the coastline.
READ MORE: WATCH: Shots fired as Atlantic storms flush narcos into Guardia Civil ambush on Sevilla river
Sevilla was not spared, with a large palm tree snapping and collapsing directly in front of the PTV Sevilla offices.
The city council ordered the preventative closure of all public parks and cemeteries to avoid accidents.
In Malaga province, a newly built bike lane in the Huelin neighbourhood, which cost over €1 million, was rendered impassable by a massive flood, sparking local outrage over drainage planning.
READ MORE: Superstorm incoming: Spain on high-alert as two Atlantic fronts are set to merge and bring chaos to Andalucia
Meanwhile, in Marbella, firefighters had to act urgently to cut down a tree that was threatening to fall onto a public street.
Nature offered a brief respite from the damage in the Sierra de Cazorla, where rivers and waterfalls were reported to be ‘overflowing with beauty’ due to the deluge.
However, the Rio Guadiaro in Jimera de Libar was reported to be ‘full to the brim’, with drivers warned to exercise extreme caution on nearby roads.
In Gibraltar, the government issued a ‘stay at home’ warning as debris flew across the territory.
Traffic had to be diverted at the Edinburgh Estate after parts of the Bishop Canilla House building began to detach and fall into the street.
Hardings Way near the university was also closed due to loose structures.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Woman crushed by falling tree on Costa del Sol as Storm Joseph continues to wreak havoc
Across the border, the storm effectively shut down the Strait of Gibraltar.
All ferry crossings between Algeciras, Tarifa, Ceuta and Tangier have been cancelled since 5am yesterday.
READ MORE: WATCH: ‘Stay in doors!’ Chairs and tables go flying as Storm Joseph hammers Gibraltar and southern Spain
The Port of Algeciras banned heavy goods vehicles from entering terminals because waiting areas were completely full, while ships anchored in the bay were ordered out to sea to ride out the storm.
Parents in the Campo de Gibraltar reacted with fury after schools remained open despite Orange and Yellow alerts, forcing them to dodge fallen branches on the school run.
Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.