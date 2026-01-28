STORM Joseph wreaked havoc across southern Spain, leaving a brutal trail of destruction across Andalucia as residents battened down the hatches.

Video taken by a local resident shows tables and chairs plummeting 60 metres from the luxury Eurocity residential complex in Gibraltar, smashing violently onto the pavement below.

Miraculously, no pedestrians were passing at the time and no injuries were reported, despite the terrifying nature of the incident.

It was just one dramatic scene in a day of chaos that saw hurricane-force winds and torrential rain batter the region.

? Susto en el Bulevar de Jaén



Un gran cartel del supermercado Día se ha desplomado y ha caído directamente junto a una furgoneta en el parking del establecimiento.



? El susto ha sido enorme. Por suerte, no se han registrado heridos, aunque los daños materiales son evidentes. pic.twitter.com/3pH5P1Q4DD — Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) January 27, 2026

?? ¡LA PALMERA!



?? La borrasca Joseph ha traído a #Sevilla fuertes tormentas de lluvia y viento que dejan consecuencias como esta.



La rotura de esta palmera, ubicada en la puerta de las instalaciones de #PTVSevilla.



Una jornada de martes marcada por la alerta y el cierre… pic.twitter.com/dznNKFVZKH — PTV Sevilla (@PTV_Sevilla) January 27, 2026

Further inland, the destruction continued in Jaen.

A massive commercial sign at a Dia supermarket in the Bulevar area collapsed into the car park, narrowly missing a parked van.

Witnesses described it as a ‘huge scare’ though no injuries were recorded.

In Cadiz province, the Rio Hozgarganta burst its banks in Jimena de la Frontera, triggering a Level 1 alert from emergency services.

The city of Cadiz saw massive waves jumping the sea walls at Campo del Sur as rough seas pounded the coastline.

?? ULTIMA HORA



Desbordado el río Hozgarganta en Jimena de la Frontera



Sube a Nivel 1 la Alerta por lluvias y fuertes vientos.



? Área Campo de Gibraltar pic.twitter.com/Ppgo3ZRnsm — Fran Bragado (@Fran_Bragado) January 27, 2026

? Derrumbe en la A-7103 (Ojén – Marbella)



Un desprendimiento de tierra en la A-7103, a la altura de la conocida recta de Capullo, impide el acceso a Ojén y la salida hacia Marbella.



? Área Costa del Sol pic.twitter.com/jfLfOi24iW — Fran Bragado (@Fran_Bragado) January 27, 2026

Sevilla was not spared, with a large palm tree snapping and collapsing directly in front of the PTV Sevilla offices.

The city council ordered the preventative closure of all public parks and cemeteries to avoid accidents.

In Malaga province, a newly built bike lane in the Huelin neighbourhood, which cost over €1 million, was rendered impassable by a massive flood, sparking local outrage over drainage planning.

Meanwhile, in Marbella, firefighters had to act urgently to cut down a tree that was threatening to fall onto a public street.

Nature offered a brief respite from the damage in the Sierra de Cazorla, where rivers and waterfalls were reported to be ‘overflowing with beauty’ due to the deluge.

Así saltan las olas por el Campo del Sur con la borrasca Joseph.



El temporal deja fuerte oleaje, rachas de viento intensas y mar muy agitada en el litoral de Cádiz, con avisos activos de Aemet.



? Eulogio García

Más información en nuestra web. pic.twitter.com/yKBc5TulAg — Cádiz Directo (@CadizDirecto) January 27, 2026

Me pasan este video del Río Guadiaro a tope de agua, en Jimera de Líbar (Málaga). Precaución en algunas carreteras. Video de Karl Smallman. ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/eAjmmxuZP1 — Meteo Málaga (@IvanChamizo) January 27, 2026

However, the Rio Guadiaro in Jimera de Libar was reported to be ‘full to the brim’, with drivers warned to exercise extreme caution on nearby roads.

In Gibraltar, the government issued a ‘stay at home’ warning as debris flew across the territory.

Traffic had to be diverted at the Edinburgh Estate after parts of the Bishop Canilla House building began to detach and fall into the street.

Hardings Way near the university was also closed due to loose structures.

???? Bomberos y Protección Civil de Marbella actúan de urgencia para impedir la caída de un árbol. pic.twitter.com/EdD24JhUjL — Fran Bragado (@Fran_Bragado) January 27, 2026

Across the border, the storm effectively shut down the Strait of Gibraltar.

All ferry crossings between Algeciras, Tarifa, Ceuta and Tangier have been cancelled since 5am yesterday.

The Port of Algeciras banned heavy goods vehicles from entering terminals because waiting areas were completely full, while ships anchored in the bay were ordered out to sea to ride out the storm.

Parents in the Campo de Gibraltar reacted with fury after schools remained open despite Orange and Yellow alerts, forcing them to dodge fallen branches on the school run.

