2 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city – € 414,000

Set in the heart of Ciutat Vella, this apartment places you right where Barcelona feels most alive, winding streets lined with historic façades, independent boutiques, lively cafés, and the kind of everyday energy you only get in the Old Town. From morning walks to nearby markets to evenings spent discovering new bars and restaurants, everything is on your doorstep, with excellent connections to the rest of the city when you need them. Inside, the home offers 85 m² designed for comfortable, easy living, with a layout that makes the most of the space. It features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom,… See full property details

Flat

Barcelona, Barcelona

2 beds 1 baths

€ 414,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.