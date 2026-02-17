SPANISH reservoir levels are at their highest level in 13 years after a month of heavy downpours across the country.

All but two regions are above 50% with many hitting the 80% and 90% work.

Asturias comes top at 91% capacity while Murcia comes bottom at 31%, up just 10% on last year.

Valencia meanwhile sits at 47%, Madrid at 82%, while Catalunya is at 80%, an incredible 26% up on last year.

Andalucia at 78% has benefitted most with the region’s Guadalteba reservoir so full it has overflowed into its neighbouring Guadalhorce reservoir.

Both sit at 98% capacity, meaning Malaga city has drinking water for at least three years.

In Galicia, the levels are up 20% on ten years ago, while Extremadura at 86% is 30% up on 2025.

