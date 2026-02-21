2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Fuengirola with pool – € 520,000

Let yourself be captivated by this development, an architectural masterpiece that redefines luxury and sophistication on the incomparable Costa del Sol. A Prime Location Nestled in Carvajal, Fuengirola, just steps from the beach and promenade, this project seamlessly blends the serenity of the Mediterranean with proximity to the region’s most vibrant destinations, such as Málaga and Marbella. Enjoy an exceptional location surrounded by exclusive restaurants, beachfront chiringuitos, and top-tier services. Design That Inspires Every detail of this project has been meticulously crafted to… See full property details

Apartment

Fuengirola, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 520,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.