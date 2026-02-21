SPANISH health authorities have ordered the immediate nationwide withdrawal of an aphrodisiac drink after discovering it is secretly spiked with the active ingredient in Viagra.

The product, marketed under the name ‘Nectar del Amor’, was sold as a natural supplement boasting a blend of vitamins and minerals.

However, laboratory tests have revealed the beverage contains undeclared sildenafil in quantities large enough to act as a pharmaceutical drug.

The alarm was first raised by the Policia Foral de Navarra, who detected the illegal commercialisation of the product and alerted national health chiefs.

Following their investigation, the Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS) ordered all batches of the drink to be pulled from shelves across the country.

Because the drink contains a therapeutic dose of sildenafil, it legally qualifies as a medicine rather than a food supplement, meaning it has bypassed all safety evaluations and prior authorisations.

Health chiefs have issued a severe warning about the hidden ingredient, which acts to restore erectile function by increasing blood flow.

Consuming unregulated sildenafil poses a serious risk to cardiovascular health, particularly for those with pre-existing heart conditions who might unknowingly consume the spiked drink.

The AEMPS has warned that the drug is strictly contraindicated for patients suffering from acute myocardial infarction, unstable angina, uncontrolled arrhythmias, or severe hypotension.

Its use has been linked to severe adverse reactions including heart attacks, strokes, and even sudden cardiac death.

Furthermore, sildenafil interacts dangerously with other common medications, massively increasing the risk for patients already being treated for cardiovascular problems.

Authorities are strongly advising anyone who has already purchased ‘Nectar del Amor’ not to consume it under any circumstances.

Consumers are instead urged to return the product to the establishment where it was bought and notify their local health authorities.

