2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Herradura with garage – € 290,000

Discover your new home in this spectacular two-bedroom duplex! Located in a quiet and well-connected area, this bright 90 m² property is perfect for enjoying family life. The fully renovated kitchen, open to the living room with fireplace and dining area, becomes the heart of the home, ideal for sharing unforgettable moments. It also boasts two sunny terraces, one off the living room and the other off one of the bedrooms, where you can relax and enjoy the pleasant weather. Built-in wardrobes offer ample storage space, keeping everything tidy and within easy reach. With a full bathroom and a… See full property details

Apartment

La Herradura, Granada

2 beds 1 baths

€ 290,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.