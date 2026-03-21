MERCADONA has emerged as the global leader in supermarket profitability, earning €4.5 for every €100 in sales (4.5%).

Mercadona is now considerably more profitable than European rivals such as Carrefour (0.39%) and Tesco (2.52%), cccording to a report published by Expansión.

The Spanish champion even beat out global titans Walmart, the world’s largest retailer by revenue with around €613 billion annually, which posted a net profit of 3.10%, while Costco stands at 3%.

Overall, Mercadona ended 2025 with revenue up 8%, reaching €41.858 billion.

Of this total, €39.766 billion was generated in Spain and €2.092 billion in Portugal, where it operates 69 of its 1,672 stores.

The company, chaired by Juan Roig, achieved a net profit margin of 4.52% in 2025, reflecting strong operational efficiency and well-managed own-brand products.

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Supermarket chains typically operate with net margins of between 2.5% and 4%, so Mercadona is performing above the industry average.

According to company sources, Mercadona’s improved profitability comes from higher employee productivity, a more efficient logistics network, and better handling of fresh produce, alongside improvements in energy efficiency.

In its 2025 annual report, the company says it has achieved energy savings of around €2 million by using ovens in eco mode, cutting out unnecessary costs, and improving in-store operations.

This includes boosting staff productivity, streamlining logistics, and improving the management of fresh products.

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Mercadona saves around €2 million by using ovens in eco mode cc Unsplash by andysartori

This growth has also translated into more jobs, bringing its total workforce to 115,000 direct employees.

Looking ahead, Mercadona plans to create a further 1,000 jobs in 2026 and increase its sales by 3.5% to €43.2 billion, while keeping profits at a similar level to 2025.

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