THREE German tourists have been arrested after allegedly setting off powerful fireworks inside their hotel room, in the hallways, and out of a window during Valencia’s Las Fallas festival.

The Germans, aged 21, 22, and 24, were arrested at Valencia’s Hotel Rey D. Jaime, a popular choice among German and Dutch tourists attending the Fallas festival due to its proximity to the Palau de les Arts, which hosts the spectacular fireworks display that closes the iconic festival.

READ MORE: Burning issue: The origins and history of the spectacular Las Fallas festival in Valencia

In the hours leading up to the ‘Night of Fire’, when about 800 floats used in the festival are set alight, the tourists launched fireworks from their third-floor hotel room window, the room itself and in the hotel’s hallways.

Police were called to the scene, and the three suspects – none of whom sustained injuries – were arrested and charged with property damage and public disorder.

Authorities also confiscated pyrotechnic material stored in the hotel room.

Bomb disposal experts from the Policia Nacional’s TEDAX unit were responsible for removing all the material for subsequent analysis.

READ MORE: Revealed: Foreign nationals now make up the majority of daily arrests by Spanish police

13 personas detenidas en #Valencia por uso indebido de material pirotécnico durante las #Fallas2026 tras ?



?Lanzar artefactos pirotécnicos contra personas ?

?Lanzarlos a la calle desde la ventana de un hotel ?



Este año en el dispositivo de seguridad hemos contado con la… pic.twitter.com/WaF4135VIb — Policía Nacional (@policia) March 23, 2026

The German suspects join a wider group of so-called ‘pyrotourists’ who have been arrested for the unauthorised possession of fireworks.

A further ten people were arrested throughout the Fallas festival.

This year, Dutch police authorities worked in tandem with the Policia Nacional after Dutch nationals had been involved in previous serious incidents at the festival.

In 2024, three Dutch visitors were arrested after being caught with firework bombs, while a further 12 were arrested last year.

The Fallas festival is particularly popular amongst German, Belgian and Dutch tourists.

READ MORE: ‘You can’t miss it, Morrissey!’: Spain’s UK embassy pokes fun at British music legend for cancelling Valencia gig over Fallas ‘noise’

Among them is a group of ‘pyrotourists’ who illegally detonate destructive homemade fireworks.

Authorities link the rise in so-called ‘pyrotourism’ to stricter regulations in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

Dutch law banned consumer fireworks during New Year’s celebrations last year, while cities including Brussels, Antwerp, and Ghent have restricted fireworks in public spaces.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.