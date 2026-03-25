25 Mar, 2026
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25 Mar, 2026 @ 11:21
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Spain stands ready to build up to 2.4 million new homes to ease housing crisis, government claims

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Spain stands ready to build up to 2.4 million new homes to ease housing crisis, government claims

A PLAN to build 2.4 million new homes in Spain has identified 1,069 urban areas for development according to the Secretary of State for Housing and Urban Agenda, David Lucas.

490,000 properties are ‘available’ for ‘immediate’ construction on consolidated urban land, said Lucas.

Lucas was speaking at the start of the construction fair, Rebuild 2026, in Madrid on Tuesday.

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DAVID LUCAS

He stated that nearly 250,000 homes are on land with active urban development, which shows ‘that there is land, there is planning, there is capacity and there are companies willing to lead this process’.

The minister said that good coordination, optimal use of resources and the joint will to solve a lack of housing are needed.

Lucas also emphasised initiatives from the Ministry to encourage the construction of affordable housing including the upcoming approval of the State Housing Plan 2026-2030, the new sovereign wealth fund España Crece, and loans to developers.

Alvaro Gonzalez from Madrid City Council said the capital is experiencing an expansive phase in which developments started over recent years must culminate with the end of city expansion.

ALVARO GONZALEZ

He said that is not a negative scenario but will encourage the council to find new ways to boost growth including making housing available as quickly as possible, via through industrialised construction and public-private collaborations.

The Madrid region Housing Minister, Jorge Rodrigo, highlighted the importance of the Vive Plan, as it has so far created 5,211 affordable rental houses.

Rodrigo added that another 3,000 homes are very close to being completed.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.

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Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

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