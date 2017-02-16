You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “EXCLUSIVE: British expats demand answers after being repeatedly targeted by robbers in Marbella”.
EXCLUSIVE: British expats demand answers after being repeatedly targeted by robbers in Marbella
Thieves have stolen thousands over the past few weeks
If you want less crime, consider moving out of the Marbella area. I found the lack of police presence in Nueva Andalucia quite shocking when I had an office there a few years ago. There were so many instances of pick-pocketing, break-ins, and theft on an almost daily basis. It is also a con man’s paradise. There is crime everywhere, of course, but this particular area is a magnet for people with nefarious intentions.