Catalonia promises it will leave Spain in TWO DAYS if voters back independence in upcoming referendum

CATALONIA will declare independence from Spain within 48 hours if its voters back secession, a draft bill has said.
According to the bill, written by several pro-secession parties, the referendum question will ask voters whether or not they want the wealthy region to be independent, requiring a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer.
If ‘Yes’ wins, the regional government plans to declare independence within two days.
But if ‘No’ wins, an early election would be called to form a new regional government.
The Constitutional Court and conservative government have repeatedly blocked secessionist challenges.
The government has vowed to block any further referendum attempts.
There is no minimum turnout needed to validate the vote, according to the bill.
So another Brexit style mess.
Giving Spain a bit of it’s own medicine I see. Pity they don’t like it. Catalonia was a separate state until the 12th century and only brought under the control of Spain in the 15th century through a marriage. Times have changed since then and Catalonia are entitled to a referendum for independence. Would be a massive lose to Spain, not only due to Brexit but also the Catalonia Independence which happens to be the powerhouse of Spain.
Would that also mean another blow for the Spanish fishermen and would that mean another Barexit to the EU.
By Carlos’ standards, 1/2 the world should be turned over to the UK and middke east then. Let’s not be false and roll back history that far as to make unreality real. the only reason that independence is constantly pushed via propaganda is so the banking industry can be unregulated. Unfortunately this is purely about money and freedom from prosecution. You’ll note who paid for the advancement of this agenda and when… The banking industry there faced huge fines for wrongdoings… They caused the crisis through out spain… Newspapers told Rich catalonians to not pay into the system they benefit from… So carlos is right it is like Brexit in that rich people there got delusional and want those lowest on the ladder to pay for it.
Cataluña is part of Spain (Hispania) since the times of the Roman Empire.
Now a bunch of separatas, most of them No Catalanes, who are a minority and who do not respect the Constitution, want to be “independent”….
In many countries, these kind of fascist, golpista groups are considered illegal.
They are even more insignificant than their borthers of la Lega Nord
..and here is the corruption, indifference and incompetence of the Madrid government playing its part in a call for freedom from punitive legislation, high taxtion, bad jurisprudence, etc.
May I correct you slightly “Mountains”, but I think you will find many countries were given independence by Britain, in-fact 60 and believe it or not, America was the first. Now whether it was through conflict, financial pressure or through a peaceful democratic referendum the outcome is the same, the country, state, became independent. In saying that, do you feel Gibraltar, Portugal (BTW Portugal is attached to Spain) and her kingdoms which included Brazil and current African colonies should remain under the dominion of the Spanish monarch. Times have changed “Mountains”.