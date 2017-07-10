Katie Price shocks Mallorca holidaymakers with crude jokes and sex talk

Price called couples on stage to kiss and joked about performing oral sex

KATIE Price channelled her inner Jordan while hosting a VIP gig at Magaluf’s BH Mallorca Hotel this weekend.

The Loose Women star, who is currently promoting her new single, was said to be flirting outrageously with party guests, talking about sex and lewd acts.

Price called couples on stage to kiss while she made jokes about them performing oral sex on the stage.

She poured vodka down people’s’ throats, and pointed and shot an airgun off at guys she fancied, making crude jokes.

She continued swearing and talking about sex until hotel staff had to intervene.

She also performed her new single I got you.