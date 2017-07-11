The activities that could see you fined up to €3,000 on Costa del Sol beaches this summer

Playing ball sports on the beach or in the sea, nudism and urinating in the sea can result in fines of up to €750

CERTAIN activities could set you back €3,000 on the Costa del Sol’s beaches this summer as new regulations come into force from July 18.

Playing ball sports on the beach or in the sea, nudism and urinating in the sea can result in fines of up to €750.

The same hefty fine can be handed down to those found reserving a place on the beach by using a parasol, bringing any pets or littering.

‘Serious infractions’ can incur penalties between €1,500 and €3,000.

These range from fire, barbeques, fishing out of season or in prohibited areas to sailing within 200 metres of the shore and causing damage to marine flora and wildlife.

Malaga’s beaches will specifically ban loud music, parking and camping on its beaches. Swimming in areas designated for boats, and adversely sailing near areas for swimmers is also banned – that includes pedalos. Ignoring these could see you fined €300.

You are permitted to play ball sports as long as you are six metres away from other sunseekers.