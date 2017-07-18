Donald Trump takes on Spanish olive industry over ‘unfair’ subisdies

HE’S taken aim at ISIS, Russia, the US press corps and the Muslim world in his first six months as US president.

But now Donald Trump has a new foe in his sights – the humble Spanish olive.

The controversial American leader’s administration believes Spain may be benefitting from unfair subsidies that allow it to sell the product at a cut-down price.

The US Department of Commerce is now launching a ‘full and fair investigation of the facts’

“The United States is committed to a free, fair and reciprocal trade with Spain,” a statement from US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

It comes after a California group, the Coalition for Fair Trade in Ripe Olives, complained Spanish companies were undercutting American companies.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is also due to file a report on August 7 examining whether Spanish olive companies are harming US firms.

