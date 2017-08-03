Pierre Casiraghi bags Copa del Rey win as King Felipe’s crew remain top

Day Four of Palma regatta sees win for Monaco team

KING Felipe of Spain’s Aifos crew remain in pole position after day four at the Copa del Rey MAPFRE.

Meanwhile, Malizia Yacht Club Monaco, with Pierre Casiraghi onboard, also picked up a win in the GC32 Racing Tour class, but Mamma Aiutoi remain in first place.

In the same class, Argo Team Racing’s Jason Carroll, the owner and helmsman, won his first Copa del Rey MAPFRE race.

King Felipe’s team finished fourth in their BMW ORC 1 event to leave them 17 points ahead of Adrian Hoteles Macaronesia.

In the same class of 35 boats, San Gregorio powered their way to first place in the sixth race of the regatta, with Rats on Fire coming second, 19 seconds behind.

Maverta Defcom-Seguridad remain top on ten points, eight ahead of second-placed Sum Innovation, who finished second in Thursday’s race behind L’Immens -La Plaza Assessors.

In the Club Swan 50 class, Ulika won the first regatta of the day.

The battle for supremacy in the Mallorca Sotheby’s IRC class remains fierce, with just six points separating first-placed Alegre and fourth-placed Paprec Recyclage.

In Race Six, winners Alizee secured victory coming home more than a minute sooner than second-placed Alegre.