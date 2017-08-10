Airbnb and tourist rental websites advertising 45,000 adverts for ‘illegal’ Balearic flats

Rental firms given two weeks to comply or face €400,000 fines

RENTAL accommodation websites like Airbnb are still showing more than 45,000 adverts for unlicensed flats, it has been revealed.

It comes on the week the government of the Balearic Islands gave the online rental platforms a 15-day ultimatum to comply with its new Tourist Law.

Firms like Homeaway and Airbnb have two weeks to ensure there are no unlicensed properties advertised on their websites.

Companies which advertise unlicensed flats face a maximum fine of €400,000.

Owners face a maximum fine of €40,000, with a one-year ban on new licences also being issued.

An Airbnb spokesperson told the Olive Press: “Airbnb helps to create sustainable tourism that benefits locals and communities.

“The new legislation of the Balearic Islands is confusing and doesn’t differentiate between local families that share their homes and professional operations.

“Airbnb has worked with more than 300 governments from all over the world and we continue encouraging local legislators to follow the example of other big cities that have implemented simple, clear laws for home sharing.”

A cap of 623,624 tourist beds has been placed on the entire Balearic Islands, with the government looking to slash that by 120,000.

Holidaymakers visiting the Balearic Islands could see the cost of their breaks increase following the new rules, with tourists forced to book into hotels.