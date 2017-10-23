British expats allowed to stay if no deal is reached, says foreign minister Alfonso Dastis

Speaking on the BBC 1 Andrew Marr show Spain's foreign minister Alfonso Dastis has ensured the lives of British expats are 'not disrupted' in the event of a 'no deal' split from the EU.

SPAIN’s foreign minister Alfonso Dastis has said that expats will be allowed to stay in Spain if no deal is reached between Britain and the EU.

He said he would ensure that the lives of ordinary Britons in Spain are “not disrupted” in the event of a “no deal” Brexit.

The minister told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “I do hope that there will be a deal. If there is no deal we will make sure that the lives of ordinary people who are in Spain, the UK people, is not disrupted.

“Over 17 million Brits come to Spain every year and many of them live here or retire here and we want to keep it that way as much as possible.”

According to the Office of National Statistics Spain hosts the largest number of British citizens living inside the EU.

Brexit negotiations have so far stymied progress to trade talks, despite Angela Merkel setting out a potential December start date.