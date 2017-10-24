Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson shoot new film in Mallorca

Hollywood stars descend on island for Nasty Women remake of Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels

HOLLYWOOD leading ladies Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are in Mallorca to shoot their new film, Nasty Women.

The film is a remake of the Frank Oz comedy classic, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels which starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine.

The duo play two con artists, one low-brow while the other high-class like the original, who compete to con a naive tech billionaire.

The Hollywood crew was seen filming in Cala Rajada and Portals and is expected to visit many more towns in the coming weeks.

The title of the remake is a nod to current US politics, as President Donald Trump called candidate Hillary Clinton a ‘nasty woman’ in the final presidential debate, causing Clinton defenders to wear the title like a badge of honour.

Hathaway won an Oscar in 2013 for her role as in Les Misérables, and in 2015 came to spend the summer holidays in Mallorca.

Australian comedy icon Rebel has shot to fame world wide after creating memorable characters in multiple blockbuster comedy roles including Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect.

Rebel posted to her twitter a photo of her and Rafa Nadal, with the appropriate caption ‘total legend’ to her almost three million followers.

Filming is expected to continue throughout the island until the middle of November, with assistance from local production company Palma Pictures.