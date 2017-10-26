Finca Cortesin among top 50 in the WORLD in prestigious ranking

Located in the rolling hills between Marbella and Sotogrande the exclusive hotel ranked 42nd in the prestigious list.

AN Andalucian hotel has won the Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award, placing it in the top 50 hotels in the world.

The Finca Cortesin Hotel, a favourite destination among golfers, can now welcome foodies to its new award-winning restaurant – The El Jardin de Lutz.

The exclusive hotel ranked 42nd in the prestigious list, one spot above the Michelin star Refectorio restaurant in the Abadia Retuerta LeDomaine, Valladolid which came 39th.

Rene Zimmer, general manager at Finca Cortesin Hotel said: “To be voted among the best 50 hotels in the world, and second on the Iberian Peninsula, in such a prestigious annual list is a tremendous accolade for the resort.

“We are constantly striving to deliver the ultimate deluxe customer experience to our guests, and we’re thrilled that all our hard work has been recognised by the people that count most, our guests.”

Located in the rolling hills between Marbella and Sotogrande the hotel specialises in authentic Spanish cuisine led by German chef Lutz Bösing.

More than 300,000 travellers took part in the survey giving the hotel a rating of 97 out of 100.

The awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and feature some of the best hotels on the planet.

The hotel gained publicity this summer to become the first resort in Spain to feature an environmentally-friendly type of grass of all of its golf courses.