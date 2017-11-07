Hero caretaker tackles ‘madman’ who entered Spanish school shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and threatened to ‘slaughter the children like lambs’

A HERO caretaker took down a man who broke into a school and threatened to slaughter the children ‘like lambs’.

Witnesses told police the 46-year-old was carrying a bottle, first thought to contain poison, and was shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’, meaning ‘God is Great’, in Arabic.

He caused panic after managing to get into a classroom full of three-year-olds at the school in Madrid.

But the caretaker quickly tackled him and held him with help from other staff until cops arrived.

The ugly incident happened just after 9am last Friday at state school Gonzalo Fernandez de Cordoba in Madrid’s popular La Latina neighbourhood.

He was arrested for breaking and entering, criminal damage and threats.

The suspect had no links to the school and locals are still shaken up by the event.

A police spokesman said: “He was shouting to Allah and threatening to harm the children.”

A source added: “He was unarmed and is believed to have been suffering from mental health problems.

“No-one was injured but it was obviously a very frightening episode for the school.”

News of the incident emerged as police in the eastern city of Valencia arrested a 47-year-old man accused of belonging to terror group ISIS.