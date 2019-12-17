GUSTS: High winds uprooted trees

AN ANDALUCIAN council has issued a yellow weather warning following tornado weather conditions, which uprooted trees.

Towns across Andalucia experienced winds of up to 90km/hr and heavy rain yesterday, which caused trees to be ripped from the earth and Christmas lights to fall down.

In Jerez de la Frontera, where a woman’s foot was hit by a falling sign after strong winds ripped through streets, the town hall issued a warning about conditions to residents.

UPROOTED: A palm tree lies on the pavement

People in Cadiz, El Puerto de Santa Maria and Sanlucar de Barrameda were also affected by the stormy weather.

20 incidents of falling trees and branches were reported in Jerez alone on Monday according to the local fire station.

The yellow weather warning is in force in the town today until nightfall, with the clean-up operation carrying on throughout the day.